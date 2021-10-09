Two men wounded in separate Hartford shootings

One incident was in the city's South End, the other in the Frog Hollow neighborhood.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police in Hartford are investigating two shootings that occurred overnight.

Police were first called to the Frog Hollow neighborhood around 11 p.m. Friday night for a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 227 Lawrence Street .

Officers found a male in his thirties with non-fatal gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

A little over an hour later, at approximately 12:20 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the area of 675 Wethersfield Avenue, again for a ShotSpotter activation. While police were canvassing the area, a victim arrived at an area hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. The victim, another male in his thirties, was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed control of both investigations. Anyone with any information regarding these cases is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

