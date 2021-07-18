Two men wounded, one critically, in Waterbury shooting

Police say the shooting happened very early Saturday morning.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police say that one man was critically wounded and another was also wounded in a shooting that happened overnight.

At 1:47 AM on Saturday, Waterbury Police responded to the area of East Main Street at Wall Street for a report of a man shot and lying in the roadway. Arriving officers found a 27-year-old man who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment where remained in critical condition as of late Saturday night.

One additional male party also sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at a local area hospital.