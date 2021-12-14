Two more Ansonia High School students arrested for social media threat

A 14-year-old was arrested Monday; on Tuesday a 16-year-old male and 14-year-old female were also charged.

ANSONIA, Conn. — Ansonia Police say that as part of a continuing investigation into a social media threat involving a student at Ansonia High School, two more students were arrested. Police say that during the course of their investigation, additional threatening messages were discovered and the involved students each admitted to their involvement in the messages. A 16-year-old male student and a 14-year-old female student were arrested, each was charged with Threatening First Degree and Breach of Peace Second Degree and they were referred to juvenile authorities.

On Monday, a 14-year-old student in Ansonia was charged with Threatening and Breach of Peace after allegedly making a threat on social media against the town’s high school, which led to the school being placed on lockdown.

The student was charged with threatening in the 1st degree and breach of peace in the 2nd degree and referred to juvenile authorities.

“Ansonia Public Schools in collaboration with the Ansonia Police Department will not tolerate any behaviors/actions that put our students, staff, and community at risk,” Superintendent Dr. Joseph DiBacco said in a statement Monday. “Today’s response was to an Ansonia student’s actions; swift and immediate action will be taken - the appropriate consequences will be administered up to and including expulsion and arrest.”

Schools across Connecticut have been on high alert for several weeks amid multiple recent reports of violent threats. Several students have been arrested for making fake threats at schools across the state.

In a release about the new arrests Tuesday, the Ansonia Police Department said it "strongly urges all parents to speak with their children about the importance of understanding what they say and the effect it can have on not only themselves but also all the people around them. We encourage parents to closely monitor what their children are doing online."

