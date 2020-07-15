New Haven Police investigate 3 shootings Tuesday evening

Police are investigating three more shootings in New Haven, after a violent weekend

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Just a day after New Haven Police pleaded with the public to stop the violence and help them solve a string of violent crimes over the weekend, detectives are now investigating three more shootings in the Elm City.

At around 6:05 p.m. Tuesday New Haven Police and Fire responded to a report of a person shot outside a home on Munson Street near Sherman Parkway in the Dixwell neighborhood.

A 40-year-old man was taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff said.

An hour later, at around 7:00 p.m., police responded to another shooting on Ferry Street near Fox Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood. One person was taken to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then at 8:20 p.m., police were called to another shooting on State Street near May Street in the Cedar Hill neighborhood. An 18-year-old man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The victim was shot in the upper torso, Capt. Duff said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

“We want to stop this before this gets worse," Chief Otoniel Reyes said at a Monday afternoon news conference on recent violence in the city.