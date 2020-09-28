Two people killed in separate Bridgeport shootings early Sunday

One person was shot dead on a front porch, another inside a local bar.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport Police are investigating two homicides that occurred within hours of each other early on Sunday.

Just six minutes after midnight, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Worth Street. They found 31-year-old Daron Jones unresponsive on the porch of 90 Worth, with a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead on the scene.



Police say detectives are working to establish a motive for the shooting of Jones. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242.



Just over two hours later, at 2:21 a.m., they were called to the Keystone bar located at 1794 Barnum Avenue. According to police, Nyair Nixon, age 21, had been shot multiple times inside the bar, then stumbled outside, collapsed in the street, and was then struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police say the arriving officers were confronted by a large hostile crowd that interfered with their ability to secure a crime scene, and called for additional assistance to control the crowd. Stratford Police were called to assist at the scene, and remained to assist for several hours.

Nixon was transported by medics to Bridgeport Hospital where he died from his injuries. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Winkler at 203-581-5224.