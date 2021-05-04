Two people shot inside vehicle in New Haven; police investigating

One critically injured, one in stable condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition and another wounded.

Monday night at about 11:45 p.m., police received a 911 call that two people had been shot on Forbes Avenue. When they arrived, they found the two men inside of a car in the area of 189 Forbes Avenue.

The driver was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his head, and the passenger suffering a single gunshot wound to his buttocks.

Police said the driver was found unresponsive, while the passenger was alert and conscious. Both men were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The passenger suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was listed in stable condition; however, the driver was listed in critical condition.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Police ask that witnesses who have not yet spoken to Police contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

