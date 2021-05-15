Two people shot on Lawrence St. in Hartford

The shooting was reported just before 3 p.m. Saturday; one victim is in critical condition.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On Saturday, May 15, 2021 at approximately 2:56 p.m., Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 52 Lawrence Street on a Shot Spotter notification. Arriving officers located two victims.

The first victim, a male in his thirties, was transported to an area hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition. The second victim, a female in her thirties, was also transported to an area hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

Police say they don't know at this time what led to the shooting. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have assumed the investigation.