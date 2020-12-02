2 suspects arrested in connection with multi-state Stop & Shop shoplifting investigation

The suspects were caught on the store's camera in Fairfield, stealing a large amount of beauty and health care products

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Two suspects in connection with a Stop & Shop shoplifting that happened on February 9.

Police said Akanili Dekattu and Tequan Robinson were caught on camera carrying a large black bag filled with of health and beauty care products.

The suspects ran when officers approached them dropping the bag in the parking lot. Robinson tried to get into a car but officers were able to apprehend him. Police said that Robinson spat at one of the officers.

Dekattu was taken into custody at a Dunkin' Donuts nearby.

Inside the suspects' car, police found another bag filled with items from another Stop & Shop. It was determined that $1,804.49 worth of merchandise was taken from the Fairfield store. The items inside the car were valued at $616.61.

Police believe that Dekattu and Robinson are members of a larger organized retail theft ring that is responsible for a series of thefts since January 6 at Stop & Shops from New York and Connecticut locations.

Both suspects were found with a large amount of cash on them. It is believed that they obtained this money from selling the stolen merchandise. Police seized the money from the suspects.

Dekattu and Robinson are facing various charges including organized retail theft and larceny in the fourth degree.

Both suspect posted bond and are scheduled to be in Bridgeport court on February 20.