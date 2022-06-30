Suspects use suspected AK-47 style firearm during attempted double-home invasion in Winsted: Police

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a car before crashing. One suspect was arrested with investigators searching for the other.

WINSTED, Conn — A Bethel man is facing several charges after police said he and another suspect, brandishing a suspected AK-47 or Tech-9 style firearm, attempted to break into two homes in Winsted.

Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., the Winchester Police Department received a 911 call reporting two attempted break-ins into houses on Wheeler Street.



Police said that while attempting to break into one of the homes, one of the suspects was seen wielding the firearm.

The suspects encountered one of the occupants of the home and then sped away from the scene in a Volkswagen Jetta, according to police. The suspects soon crashed the car at the intersection of Main Street (Route 44) and High Street.

No injuries were reported at the homes, but police said one of the drivers of the vehicles involved in the collision broke their arm after a "brief altercation" with one of the suspects.

The suspects then fled the crash scene on foot, police said.

Winchester police and the Connecticut State Police K-9 units responded to the area to search for the suspects.

Investigators found the gun and a red do-rag in the woods near the Winsted United Methodist Church on High Street, police said. A short time after the search began, a woman and a man were seen walking out from the wooded area behind the American Tort Law Museum, next to the church.

The man was identified as 22-year-old Aba Wonderful and investigators determined he was involved in the incidents on Wheeler Street and the crash.

Wonderful was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary in the first degree, risk of injury to a minor, criminal use of a firearm, receiving a long gun without a valid eligibility certificate, breach of peace in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a high-capacity magazine.

Wonderful was held on a $500,000 bail. He also has a pending case in the Danbury Court for numerous charges including burglary in the third degree, police said.

Police believe the second suspect may be a Danbury resident and are working with the Statewide Narcotics Unit to locate them.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and that the general public is not in danger.

The incident is still under investigation. Additional charges are expected to be filed.

Anyone with video files of this incident is asked to contact either Sgt. Kevin Kinahan or Officer James Crean of the Winchester Police Department at (860) 379-2723.

