Two teenagers arrested in fatal shooting of Stamford man: police

STAMFORD, Conn. — Two teenagers were arrested last month in the fatal shooting of a man in Stamford, police announced Friday.

The two juveniles, ages 14 and 16, were arrested May 27 and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of 32-year-old Lwidji Brun.

Stamford police responded to Ursula Place on May 18 around 2:40 p.m. on a report of a male shot inside of a home.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Brun, with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. CPR was immediately initiated, and Brun was then transported to Stamford Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The investigation then led police to the two juveniles, who are both Stamford residents. They are currently in the custody of the state.

