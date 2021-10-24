Teens charged after pushing minors to take and sell illicit pictures: Plainfield police

Stacia Sotiropoulos and Jaden Williams had employed the minor to take illicit pictures of herself to send to adults in return for money, say police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Two Putnam teens pushed a child into taking illicit photos and giving them to other adults in exchange for money, police said on Sunday.

Plainfield police said their investigation started in January when they received a complaint from a concerned parent regarding an adult threatening her minor child in order to receive payment for illicit videos and photographs that they had encouraged the child to take of herself and distribute for money.

The investigation revealed that Stacia Sotiropoulos and Jaden Williams, both age 18 of Putnam, had employed the minor to take illicit videos and photographs of herself to send to adults in return for money.

In April, police searched William’s and Sotiropoulos’s residences with a warrant and found electronic devices and a large quantity of narcotics.

Plainfield Police Department charged Williams with Risk of Injury to a Minor, Obscenity, Employing a Minor in Obscene Performance, and Promoting a Minor in Obscene Material and Sotiropoulos was charged with Threatening Second Degree, Risk of Injury to a Minor, Obscenity, Employing a Minor in Obscene Performance, and Promoting a Minor in Obscene Material.

Police said Williams and Sotiropoulos were arrested and later released on a $75,000 bond and are scheduled to appear at the State of Connecticut Superior Court in Danielson on November 15.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.