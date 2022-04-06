Stop sticks used to take Uber driver into custody: Enfield police

After the first two interactions, Lenares called the police department, "warning" police to stop harassing him, officers said.

ENFIELD, Conn. — An Uber driver in Enfield was arrested after police said he refused several times to pull over for a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

At around 3:35 a.m. Wednesday, police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car Michael Lenares, 56, was driving due to a noted motor vehicle violation. He did not stop but police did not chase him.

Police later found Lenares' car at the Enfield Square Mall, and a person believed to be an Uber customer exited the vehicle.

When police asked Lenares to exit his vehicle, he refused and drove off, police said. Officers did not pursue him.

After that, Lenares ended up calling the police department, "warning" police to stop harassing him, according to police.

Police found Lenares and his car again at around 6 a.m., this time at the Mobil gas station on Elm Street. Police preemptively deployed spike strips under his vehicle, citing the first two times Lenares avoided the traffic stop.

Lenares refused attempts to be taken into custody and officers pepper-sprayed him, police said.

He sped off from officers, and the spike strips deflated two of the car tires. Lenares ended up driving onto Interstate 91 south and police followed. He ended up striking a guardrail near Exit 46 and was then taken into police custody.

Police found a straight baton found in the vehicle as well as crack cocaine.

Lenares was charged with three counts of engaging police in a pursuit, possession of weapons in vehicle, reckless endangerment, possession of narcotics and reckless driving.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

