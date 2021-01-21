UConn employee charged with stalking, harassment

The woman along with her husband is accused of stalking, harassment and photographing UConn Division in the second degree.

MANSFIELD, Connecticut — A member of the University of Connecticut Police Department was arrested and charged Thursday in connection to stalking and harassing two other school employees. The Tolland State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky announced the arrest.

According to the arrest warrant, 55-year-old Tammi Zavickas along with her husband UConn Police Officer Peter Zavickas stalked, harassed, and photographed two other UConn Division of Public Safety employees. Both Zavickas are said to have monitored the other employee's movements and followed them to their cars.

The warrant added the employees were sent "disparaging letters" about the people to uninvolved parties and to one of the victim's home.

Officials say the investigation showed that between September 30, 2019, and October 21, 2020, Tammi was in the car with her husband on several occasions when they allegedly drove to Storrs campus and followed the victim while taking photographs. Tammi is also accused of creating the "disparaging letters" sent to one of the victim's homes.

“This has been a thorough investigation,” State’s Attorney Gedansky said. “It revealed that there was another party who assisted Officer Zavickas, and that happened to be his wife, a civilian employee of the University of Connecticut.”