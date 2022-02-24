UConn investigating racist incident against 2 Muslim students: officials

UConn said in addition to possible charges, perpetrators could face university sanctions up to possible expulsion.

STORRS, Connecticut — Officials at the University of Connecticut (UConn) are investigating a racist incident Monday night.

The Connecticut chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) said two Muslim women were screamed at while they walked across campus Monday evening. CAIR said the women were wearing Islamic headscarves when a man screamed racial slurs at them, including the n-word.

UConn said in a statement, "UConn Police are actively investigating. In addition to its work to investigate the incident, the University is reaching out to members of all faith-based student organizations to provide them with information and details about support resources."

UConn said in addition to possible charges, perpetrators could face university sanctions up to possible expulsion.

“This disturbing incident of alleged racist harassment must be taken seriously by authorities," said CAIR. "Students of all faiths deserve to feel safe and welcome on campus. We urge police to launch a hate crime investigation and urge university officials to take action to ensure such incidents do not continue to occur on campus.”

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.