UConn police searching for man robbing students in residence hall

STORRS, Conn. — University of Connecticut students at Buckley Hall have been victims of multiple robberies over the last two days.

UConn Spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said on Monday, campus police were told about several incidents over the weekend. Buckley Hall residents said that sometime during overnight hours, while they were sleeping, someone went into their rooms and stole items.

One resident said that between the hours of 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., they awoke to a male they didn't recognize in their room. When they asked them who they were and what they were doing, the man left the room without saying anything.

The man has been described as a college-aged white male with brown hair.

In each instance, the student’s door was unlocked.

UConn students have been reminded to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity to UConn police.

Anyone with information regarding these thefts is also encouraged to contact the UConn Police Department at 860-486-4800.

