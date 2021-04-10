Organizers of unauthorized New Haven motorcycle event could be on the hook for more than $100K in OT

The event drew approximately 5,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to the Elm City.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Last week, New Haven‘s police chief and the mayor said the organizers of the massive East Coastin' motorcycle stunt show event on Sept. 25, would be responsible for picking up all overtime costs. How much they will be expected to fork over was just revealed.

Before the event was held the city warned the organizers that there would be a price to pay if they decided to go ahead and hold the event even without a permit to do so.

The event drew approximately 5,000 motorcycle enthusiasts to the Elm City.

The organizer, Gabe Canestri, was arrested and charged with inciting a riot and second-degree breach of the peace because police said he defied the order that no stunt show was to be held.

The city seized several motorcycles and issued a handful of infractions in deploying roughly 150 officers. On Monday the acting police chief, Renee Dominguez, talked about how much this event cost the city in overtime.

"Between multiple divisions within the city we are looking at over $100,000 of overtime that was incurred from East Coastin," the chief said. "We’ve been working with our corporation counsel as to how we may be able to do it."

She added: "So going to court and asking for restitution at his next court date is one of the options. And then also looking into any civil ramifications that we would be able to do and be able to get the payment back for the overtime bill."

FOX61 reached out to the event organizers, for a request for comment, but they said their attorneys have advised them not to talk as this is a pending legal matter.

Dominguez confirmed there are pending arrest warrants related to the event still being worked on.

