Bristol woman placed underage kitten up for adoption, it later died, Southington police say

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Briston woman was arrested after she allegedly put an underage kitten up for adoption and the animal later died, Southington police said.

Abigale Jones, 31, was arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release in the second degree, and sale of an underage kitten. She was granted a $50,000.00 bond.

Police said a person contacted them on August 2 and reported that their recently adopted kitten had died. The caller told police they believed the kitten was put up for adoption at least two weeks early.

The person said that in July, she adopted a kitten from Tenderheart Rescue in Bristol, which is operated by Jones. The adoption of this kitten took place at a home in Southington where the kitten was being fostered.

The person told police they suspected Jones was not truthful about either the kitten’s health or age at the time of adoption. They said Jones told them the kitten was eight weeks old at the time of adoption; however, it was later believed the kitten was in fact much younger.

Veterinarian paperwork provided at the time of adoption dated July 23 listed the kitten as being five weeks of age at the time; five days prior to being adopted, making the kitten five to six weeks old at the time of adoption.

In their statement to police, the complainant said they contacted Stacey's Pet Porium via Facebook on July 27 to inquire about a kitten up for adoption. The following day, they were told to contact Jones, eventually making arrangements to meet that day in Southington.

The complainant told police they met with Jones later that day. Upon meeting, the complainant said they noticed the kitten was very small and asked about its age and health. Jones allegedly said the animal was eight weeks old and healthy.

The kitten was adopted that day for $150.

Police said the kitten appeared weak, had difficulty eating solid foods and later developed diarrhea. The kitten was found dead on Aug. 2.

After speaking with Jones about the kitten's death and then noting the veterinarian paperwork listed the animal's death as being 5 weeks old, the complainant contacted Southington Animal Control.

An investigation unraveled Jones' claims that the kitten was eight weeks old.

According to police, Jones claimed in text and Facebook messages between the two parties that the kitten - identified as Eddie - was eight weeks old and "ready to go."

However, a separate Facebook post from July 24 said Jones was accepting applications for Eddie and that they will be ready for adoption on Aug. 7.

Three days later, the kitten was adopted and it died on Aug. 2.

A veterinarian examination conducted on Aug. 2 showed that based on its size, the professional opinion put the kitten at about six to seven weeks old.

On Aug. 3, Southington Animal Control contracted Jones about the adoption. She allegedly denied being present for the actual exchange of the animal and reiterated that the kitten was eight weeks old and in good health.

However, an interview with the people fostering the kitten claimed that Jones was the person primarily responsible for caring for the animals and adoptions.

The investigation concluded that Jones would have had knowledge of the kitten's age and did not disclose it to the adopter. This likely resulted in the kitten being unknowingly neglected for adequate care such as kitten formula, police said.

Police arrested Jones and charged her.

