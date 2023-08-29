Correctional staff member assaulted at Mason Youth Institution in Cheshire: Union

Union officials said the attack on the staff member was unprovoked and they suffered multiple injuries.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — Union officials are saying a correctional staff member was assaulted at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire on Monday evening.

AFSCME Local 387 President Sean Howard released a statement regarding the assault, saying the attack on the staff member was unprovoked and the victim suffered multiple injuries.

“Last night, there was an unprovoked attack by a juvenile inmate on a corrections counselor at Manson Youth Institution (MYI). This inmate threw multiple punches at the counselor during an incentive-based basketball program and tried to run away from responding staff after the assault. The counselor sustained multiple injuries to the arms and hands, and another counselor sustained a knee injury while attempting to stabilize the inmate.

This incident continues the series of violent assaults on correctional staff – four (4) incidents in the last three weeks for a total of six (6) injured staff. In addition, several inmates were in a melee at Corrigan Correctional Institution in Montville last week. This is not only unacceptable, but is also clear evidence that safety continues to deteriorate within correctional facilities for both staff and inmates. Our union is demanding action to keep our members safe. Ignoring the problem will not make it go away. As state employees, we are continuing our repeated calls for legislators to work with us to address conditions within the prison system before lives are lost.”

This alleged attack would make it the third assault on a correctional facility staff member in Connecticut within the last week.

The Department of Corrections has not released any information on the alleged assault.

On Sunday, following an earlier incident, Gov. Ned Lamont’s office said in a statement, "Following several recent incidents, the leadership of the Department of Correction has initiated an internal review to assess and enhance its safety measures while ensuring compliance with state statutes. This review, which will include the participation of front line staff and union leadership, aims to identify areas of improvements to increase safety.”

Lamont also said the Department of Correction will hire an independent criminal justice consulting group to assess the agency’s current programs and identify ways to ensure that they are meeting the highest standards of safety and compliance.

“The administration is committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all individuals inside of correctional facilities and invite the collaboration of the correctional unions in this process," said officials

