Up to $50,000 offered for arrest, conviction of suspects in Windsor armed USPS robbery

WINDSOR, Conn. — A massive reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in an armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Windsor on Monday.
USPS officials said inspectors announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information on the robbery that happened on Seymour Street.
At 4:07 p.m., U.S. Postal Inspectors responded to Seymour Street for the report of an armed robbery of a letter carrier by two men. One was described as a young Hispanic male wearing a black pull-over hoodie, a light-colored surgical mask, and khaki pants. The second subject was described as a young male dressed in all black, with a black hoodie and black ski mask.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. All information will be kept strictly confidential.
