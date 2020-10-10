Urgency and justice the calls for a slain East Haven mother

On July 15, her body was found in a shallow grave behind a restaurant. East Haven police have not named an official suspect in the case.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — The anger outside of East Haven Town Hall could be felt this afternoon. Family members, friends, and allies chanted for justice on the front steps in an attempt to get the attention of a town that they say hasn't shown enough urgency in the murder of a young mother.

"I stand here today and ask for help now because she was my everything," said Yaneth Aleman.

Aleman is the younger sister of 27-year-old Lizzbeth Aleman-Popoca. Her sister went missing from her East Haven home on July 1st. Two weeks later, her body was found buried in a shallow grave behind dumpsters at LoMonaco's Ristorante in Branford. Lizzbeth's family still without closure.

"Who buried her," asked Aleman. "Who is the last person to see her alive?"

Those who gathered in support of the family believe the answer to that question begins with Lizzbeth’s husband Jonathan Jara. The family says they haven’t seen or heard from him since her body was found. East Haven police have not named an official suspect in the case.

Allies who spoke were outraged at the silence surrounding the domestic violence deaths of women.

"That silence here and throughout the world is what allows women to continue to be murdered and at the hands of those closest to us," said Vanessa Suarez.

Some protesters wore red handprints on their necks to represent Lizzbeth’s cause of death, asphyxiation. They are frustrated with what they call a lack of urgency in her case. They challenged the Mayor to press for answers.

"He has not even commented about the murder of Lizzbeth. A resident of his town and I’m sure if Lizzbeth had been white that would not be the case," said Suarez.

East Haven Police say the investigation is still ongoing. They provided a statement saying in part, “combatting domestic violence is one of our main priorities as an agency. We are in contact and stand with Lizzbeth’s family and will not waiver in our dedication to bring closure to her family.”

"This person is free out there walking around living his best life," said Aleman.

Aleman is taking care of Lizzbeth's seven-year-old daughter Astrid. She says she is doing ok. Aleman added that her sister taught her well. She sees the same traits in Astrid that Lizzbeth once taught her.