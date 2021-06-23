U.S. Marshals arrest Danbury man on sex assault charges in Atlanta

Part of a larger operation that recovered more than 20 endangered children

ATLANTA — A Danbury man was arrested on sexual assault charges and reckless endangerment charges in Atlanta Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals took Wayne Marcell, 35, of Danbury, into custody at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning and charged him with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

According to a release, the U.S. Marshals said, "This investigation stems from “Operation Not Forgotten 2021,” during which the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit led a two-week operation in the metro Atlanta area that recovered 20 endangered missing children. Other participating agencies included the USMS’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and Georgia state and local agencies."

They said, "Of the 20 recovered, 16 of the children were suspected victims of sex trafficking."

