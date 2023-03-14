US Marshals capture Conn. fugitive in Texas evading decade-old charges

Back in October 2012, Marcel failed to appear in a court in Connecticut for charges in a child porn arrest from September 2008.

EL PASO, Texas — A fugitive facing child porn charges in Connecticut was apprehended in Texas after failing to appear in court over a decade ago.

Thomas Marcel was apprehended in El Paso while trying to cross back into the U.S. from Mexico on Jan. 13, according to the U.S. Marshal District of Connecticut. The arrest announcement was made nearly two months later on Tuesday.

U.S. Marshals from Connecticut and Line Star, along with Connecticut State Police and U.S. Customs and Border Protection worked to apprehend Marcel. Marcel is currently being held a the El Paso County Detention Facility and is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut to face the failure to appear charge.

Back in October 2012, Marcel failed to appear in a court in Connecticut for charges in a child porn arrest from September 2008.

The 2008 arrest resulted in Marcel facing two counts of enticing a minor by computer, illegal possession of child porn, promoting a minor in an obscene performance and risk of injury to a minor.

