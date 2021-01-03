Pan is accused of murdering Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang. The US Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his location and arrest.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The United States Marshal announced on Monday they have expanded their search for the Yale graduate student homicide suspect nationwide.

Qinxuan Pan is wanted for the murder of Kevin Jiang. US Marshals are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading up to the location and arrest of Pan.

“On Friday, Feb. 26, the New Haven Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging MIT graduate student Qinxuan Pan with the murder of Yale University student Kevin Jiang,” said U.S. Marshal Lawrence J. Bobnick of the District of Connecticut.

Pan was last seen the morning of February 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, GA. Pan's family members said he was carrying a black backpack and acting strange.

Law officials say Pan should be considered armed and dangerous and people should not try to apprehend him themselves.

“Having accepted the delegation of apprehension responsibility for the fugitive, the U.S. Marshals Service for the District of Connecticut would like to commend the professionalism of the New Haven Police Department and its diligent investigation leading to felony murder charges. We are committed to working tirelessly, leveraging our nationwide resources and global reach to bring this individual to justice,” said Bobnic

Pan is a 6' Asian man weighing about 170lbs, with a medium complexion and short black hair.

Any information will be considered confidential. Persons having information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332. Tips can also be submitted via the USMS Tips app or online

Jiang was shot and killed on February 6, in the East Rock neighborhood, near Lawrence and Nicoll Streets, right around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, while he was either in or near his car.

The 26-year-old graduate student, in Yale's School of Environment, sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

"We have developed information suggesting that this incident may not have been an actual random act that he in fact was targeted," said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.

This is the fifth murder of a Yale student since 1974. The last having occurred in 2009, when Annie Le, a 24-year-old Yale School of Medicine doctoral student was killed. Raymond Clark III later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 44 years in prison.