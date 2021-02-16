US Marshals increase reward for person of interest in Yale homcide investigation to $10,000

On February 6, Kevin Jiang was shot and killed in New Haven. Since then, law officials have started a multi-state search for an MIT graduate student.

NEW HAVEN, Conn — The United States Marshals announced on Tuesday they are increasing the reward in the search for the person of interest in the Kevin Jiang homicide investigation.

The reward has now been increased to up to $10,000 for any information that will lead to the location and arrest of 29-year-old MIT graduate student Qinxuan Pan. He was last seen driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia. Law officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Marshals say that Pan currently is charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle, which stems from the crime on February 6. Any information will be considered confidential. Persons having information should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332.