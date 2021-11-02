U.S. Marshals offers reward for information leading to location of person of interest in Yale grad student homicide

On February 6, Kevin Jiang was shot and killed in New Haven. Officers have identified an MIT grad student as a person of interest.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The United States Marshals have joined in the search for the person of interest in the homicide investigation of 26-year-old Kevin Jiang.

Qinxuan Pan,29, was named a person of interest on Wednesday by New Haven Police.

The US Marshals say they are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that will lead to Pan's location and arrest. Pan is charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle.

Jiang was shot and killed on February 6 in the Goatville neighborhood in New Haven, where many Yale students and employees live. He was enrolled at the Yale School of Environment and was part of the class of 2022.

Marshals describe Pan as a six-foot-tall Asian man with a medium complexion and short black hair. It is believed he could be staying with friends or family in Duluth or Brookhaven areas of Georgia. Pan was last seen early Thursday morning driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, GA. Family members said Pan was carrying a black bag and acting strange.