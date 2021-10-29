U.S. Marshals, Waterbury police arrest 2nd man connected to July homicide

One more suspect is at large, and police said that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Another suspect was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and Waterbury police in connection to a July 2021 homicide, and one more is still at large.

Police said Jose Soto, 24, is being held on a $2 million bond facing murder and weapon-related charges in connection to the homicide of Trever Figueroa, 27, of Waterbury.

Figueroa was shot and killed on July 17 at the intersection of East Main Street and Wall Street.

Springfield, Mass. police found Carlos Leon, 31, less than a week after the homicide took place and took him into custody as Leon awaited extradition. Waterbury police placed Leon under arrested in connection to the homicide on Aug. 20.

Police are still searching for 19-year-old Michael Laboy, who is also connected to the homicide; police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

