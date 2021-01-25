US Supreme Court won't hear rabbi's appeal of $22M case

Rabbi Daniel Greer was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2019 on state criminal charges related to the abuse.

HARTFORD, Connecticut — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a Connecticut rabbi’s appeal of a $21.7 million jury verdict in a sexual abuse civil case.

The court's decision Monday came in the case of 80-year-old Rabbi Daniel Greer and the Yeshiva of New Haven school he founded.

