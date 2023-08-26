Police said the victim lived on the same road where he was shot.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 20-year-old University of South Carolina student from Connecticut has died after investigators say he attempted to enter the wrong home in the Columbia neighborhood where he lived.

Columbia Police said the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 500 block of South Holly Street, just off Rosewood Drive. Police were initially called to the location due to a possible home burglary, but the call was changed to a report of shots fired as they were on the way.

Police said that when officers arrived, the victim, 20-year-old Nicholas Anthony Donofrio, was already dead on the front porch of a home with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Based on their initial findings, police believe Donofrio, who lived on South Holly Street, tried to enter the wrong home when he was shot.