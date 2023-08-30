Fatal shooting of USC student on South Holly Street deemed justifiable

Columbia Police and the solicitor’s office said the shooting was justifiable homicide under the Protection of Persons and Property Act. Here's why.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An fatal shooting involving a University of South Carolina student has been deemed justifiable.

According to a press release from the Columbia Police Department (CPD), after consulting with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's office, no charges will be filed against the homeowner.

CPD investigators have determined that Nicholas Donofrio, a 20-year-old USC student who lived on South Holly Street, mistakenly went to the wrong home and attempted to enter by repeatedly knocking, banging, and kicking at the front door while manipulating the door handle.

According to police, as Donofrio kicked the door, the female resident of the home called 9-1-1 for police assistance. At the same time, the male resident went to another area of the home to retrieve a firearm. While the female was still on the phone with emergency dispatchers, Donofrio broke the front door glass window and reached inside to manipulate the doorknob.

At that time, the male resident fired a single shot through the broken door window, striking Donofrio in the upper body.

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) and Solicitor’s Office said they have deemed the incident as a justifiable homicide under the Protection of Persons and Property Act. (SC Code of Law 16- 11-410 & 420).

The investigation also determined that the homeowner was not prohibited from possessing a firearm and he legally owned the firearm for the purpose of personal and home protection.