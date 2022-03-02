Vermont State Police seek car with Connecticut plates in connection to fatal hospital shooting

Vermont troopers said the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

ST JOHNSBURY, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a vehicle with Connecticut plates in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday.

Police said they're looking for a gray Jeep Wrangler with Connecticut license plate AX74330.

When police arrived, they found a victim who was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. Police did not identify the victim, only saying that he was a male and that they are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The Jeep Wrangler police are looking for was caught on hospital surveillance around 8:40 a.m.

Vermont police said the occupants of the Jeep should be considered potentially armed and dangerous.

Anyone who sees the Jeep should immediately call 911 or their nearest police department, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vermont State Police in St. Johnsbury at 802-748-3111. Tips also may be submitted anonymously online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

