Vernon man sentenced in 2020 assault and attempted shooting

According to police, one teen suffered injuries to his head and neck after being pistol-whipped by two male suspects.

VERNON, Conn — A Vernon man was sentenced in an August 2020 assault and attempted shooting of a teen.

Trenton Merrill, 19, of Vernon, was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison for the August 27, 2020 assault and attempted shooting of a teen boy in the Rockville section of Vernon, officials said.

Merrill pleaded guilty in Rockville Superior Court to charges of Conspiracy to Commit Assault in the First Degree, Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, and Illegal Possession of a Weapon in a Motor Vehicle.

Officials said the assault was one of a series of escalating violent interactions between two groups of young people in Rockville. The Vernon Police Department investigators found that from 2019 through 2021, police arrested 15 individuals in connection with multiple stabbings, assaults, and shootings. Some were charged as adults, and others were charged as juveniles. All those cases are still pending.

