Vernon Police expected to make an announcement on deadly hit and run investigation

VERNON, Conn. — Police are expected to make an announcement at 10 PM Monday regarding a deadly hit and run from last week. The press conference will be held in front of the Vernon Police Department. As of the time of this writing, no one has been arrested in connection with the incident.

On November 24, Police say 44-year-old Andrew Aggarwala was walking his puppy on Phoenix Street in Vernon when he was hit by a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene. He has two kids in the Vernon Public School system and was heavily involved in youth sports. Counselors were made available in school for the children.