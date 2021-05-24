Vernon Police looking for vehicle that evaded serious injury crash

Police said a blue Toyota Corolla driving northbound on Route 83 was struck from behind, seriously injuring the driver.

VERNON, Conn. — Vernon Police are ooking for a vehicle they say the evaded serious injury crash Sunday night on Rt. 83.

Police said at 11:13 pm, they were called to Route 83 near 321 Talcottville Road for the report of a car that hit a pole. Police said a blue Toyota Corolla driving northbound on Route 83 was struck from behind by another vehicle. As a result, the Toyota hit the utility pole and the man who was alone inside suffered serious injuries. He is currently being treated at Hartford Hospital for injuries that are described as serious but non-life threatening.

The car that struck the Toyota left the scene and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this vehicle. Based on evidence recovered at the scene, police believe the second vehicle to be a white Chevy Cruze. The Chevy Cruze suffered front right side damage.

This remains an active investigation by the Vernon Police Traffic Reconstruction Team working jointly with Metro Traffic Services.

Anyone with information or any witnesses to the crash are asked to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.