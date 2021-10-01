Vernon Police release more info on shooting investigation

Police are investigating after shots were fired in an apartment complex on Friday

VERNON, Conn. — Vernon Police released more information as they continue to investigate the shooting on Friday in the Parkwest Apartments.

Police said they have been working with the CT State Forensic lab to analyze evidence seized.

The shooting led to a police chase that ended in Somers where police spent most of their morning searching for evidence.

The search concluded Friday afternoon and Vernon Police said the suspects are no longer believed to be in Somers and they are searching outside towns.

Lieutenant William Meier with the Vernon Police Department said it all started with a shooting at the apartments in Vernon shortly before 1 a.m. The apartment was struck by bullets, but no one was injured.

Police, however, confirmed a person identified as Trevaughn Velez was arrested.

Investigators are still canvassing neighborhoods in Somers where the shooter is believed to have fled. Police believe a single male fled on foot following the pursuit. Police are working to obtain a reliable description of this male but do not believe the shooter is in the Somers area and have no reason to believe he has any ties to Somers. Vernon Police are working with Massachusetts authorities in their attempts to identify and apprehend the shooter.