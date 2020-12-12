Victim advocate charged with distributing child pornography

The suspect is detained pending a court hearing scheduled for Dec. 14

HARTFORD, Conn — A victim advocate for the Connecticut court system has been charged with distributing child pornography over a cellphone app.

Federal prosecutors and the FBI said Robert Eccleston, 56, of Canton, was arrested Friday. Authorities say he used the app Kik in August and September to distribute numerous pictures and videos of child porn, including images depicting the sexual abuse of toddlers and prepubescent children.