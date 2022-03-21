Victim of Branford motel fatal attempted robbery identified

The victim was a 39-year-old New Haven man, police said.

BRANFORD, Conn. — Police identified the victim of last week's fatal shooting during an alleged attempted robbery at a Branford motel.

Officials said Lamar Woodhouse, 39, of New Haven, died after being shot at the Branford Motel on Thursday.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Branford Motel during the early morning hours of March 17. Officers found the shooter, who reported being robbed at gunpoint while staying at the motel.

Branford Police said officers found Woodhouse with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Officials said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was able to positively Woodhouse on Saturday and his family was notified of his death.

Officials said that they are continuing to investigate this case to determine if charges will be forthcoming.

Anyone with information is asked to call Branford Police Department at 203-481-3909 or the anonymous tip line at 203-315-3909.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

