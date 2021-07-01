Victim in fatal New Britain hit and run identified

Runner was killed when a stolen car came across a lawn and hit him Tuesday

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — Officials have identified the victim in Tuesday's fatal hit and run crash.

Police and the mayor's office said Henryk Gudelski, 53, was killed in the crash.

New Britain police responded to the area of East Street at the intersection with Belden Street around 7 p.m. on calls of a person hit by a car.

The New Britain man was running on the sidewalk, and was struck by an Audi stolen out of Hartford, police said.

Gudelski was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Video from a neighbor's surveillance camera captured the entire incident.

Gudelski was seen jogging down East Street when an SUV, racing down Belden Street, swerved off the road, ran over the lawn at the corner and ultimately hit that jogger.

A 17-year-old New Britain male has been arrested in connection with the crash. Police said he has a long juvenile criminal record.

"We worked with the state attorney’s office on what charges would be appropriate based on the circumstances well as his age at this stage of the game that’s what the charges are," said New Britain Police Chief Christopher Chute Wednesday.

The 17-year-old has been arrested 13 times over the past 3.5 years.

"He has been charged with larceny, larceny of motor vehicles, robbery, assault, assault with a knife. Interfering with police," Chute said. "This is just an example of how the juvenile justice system is not working for us."

