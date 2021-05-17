Victim in Middletown fatal shooting identified

A 17-year-old male was injured and taken to the hospital where he remains in stable condition

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Police in Middletown identified the man who was killed in a shooting that also left a teenager injured on Sunday.

Police responded to an altercation in the area of Highlands Crescent and Stirling Court at 11 a.m. Prior to police arrival, the incident escalated to a "shots fired" call.

Tylon Hardy, 25, of Middletown, was shot and died from his injuries, police said.

"Officers and EMS personnel attempted to revive Hardy but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene," police said. "In addition, a 17-year-old male was injured and transported to the hospital where he remains in stable condition. The injured teenager’s name is not being released at this time."

Police say the people involved appear to know one another, and it appears to be an isolated incident with no known threats to the public or residents in the area.

Detectives are no longer looking to speak with the operator of the Acura they had previously been looking for and it is no longer a vehicle of interest.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing at this time; anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Middletown Police Department Detective Bureau-- Det. Stroud at 860-638-4147.

