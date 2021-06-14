Victim of carjacking incident at Shell gas station in West Hartford warns other drivers

"This other guy pulls out another gun and opens my door and he points it at my face and he’s like “get out! get out!”

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are on the hunt for two suspects involved in a carjacking late Saturday night.

It took place at the Shell gas station on Albany Avenue at Bishop's Corner.

Police said it was around 11 p.m. when two teens stopped by the Shell station to get gas. One of them inside the car was Cece Trakhtenberg.

She said she stayed in the car but her boyfriend went inside and noticed two suspicious people eyeing him. As he walked back out to his car, he said the two people then followed him and that is when the unexpected happened.

"As he walks, these two guys followed him back and so as he was approaching the door to his side of the car, this one guy like pulls out a gun and he’s like you know, back off and tries to get in the car," said Trakhtenberg of West Hartford.

The second suspect then ordered her to step out of the car.

"This other guy pulls out another gun and opens my door and he points it at my face and he’s like “get out! get out!” added Trakhtenberg.

Eventually, the suspects drove away with their Jeep Wrangler and Trakhtenberg and her boyfriend immediately called 911.

The incident was captured on the gas station's surveillance cameras though the employee did not want to release the footage to FOX61.

We spoke to people who stopped at the gas station often and both said they have never felt unsafe there.

"At night, sometimes there’s like one person hanging out outside but it’s always nice, always people around to make sure you feel safe and all that so that’s really crazy to hear," said Matthew Sorgio of West Hartford.

"I always lock my car. You know if I ever go in and get gas, my car is always locked. Always locked. Then when I come out, I unlock it and get the gas cap off," said Joseph Donhue of Waterbury.

Police said the Jeep Wrangler was found Sunday evening in New Britain and did not appear to have any damage.

The exact location of where it was located is not being released at this time.

While the suspects remain on the loose, Trakhtenberg has this message for drivers.

"I feel like people need to keep their guard up. It’s something I’d never expect to happen in such a nice town," added Trakhtenberg.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. If you happened to be a witness or have any additional information, you are urged to come forward.

