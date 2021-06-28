Victim of Pawtucket shooting a former Sacred Heart University football star

Keshaudas Spence was a star running back at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield from 2011 until 2014.

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The victim of a fatal shooting in Pawtucket over the weekend has been identified as a former college football star. Police say 29-year-old Keshaudas Spence, of Brockton, Massachusetts, was found in the passenger seat of a car suffering from a gunshot wound at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday. He died at the hospital.

The death was ruled a homicide and no arrests have been announced. Spence was a star running back at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield from 2011 until 2014. He graduated in 2015 with a degree in communications.

"It is with the deepest sympathy that we grieve the loss of our former teammate and brother Keshaudas Spence," SHU head coach Mark Nofri said. "'Shaudy', as he was known to his teammates, was one of the greatest ever to wear a SHU football jersey. Shaudy was a great football player, outstanding teammate and an even better person. #33 will always be remembered as a Pioneer. RIP Shaudy. You will be missed."

Spence was SHU's all-time rushing leader with 3,745 yards and earned Second-Team All American honors from The Sports Network in 2013.

