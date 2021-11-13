Victim shot in leg on Berlin Turnpike in Newington: Police

Newington police said officers responded to Dunkin' Donuts on 2368 Berlin Turnpike for a report of a shooting.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Newington police are searching for the suspect responsible for shooting a victim in the leg Friday evening.

Police said at around 10:48 p.m., police responded to Dunkin' Donuts on 2368 Berlin Turnpike for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim who was shot in the leg, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived, according to police.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Shannon LaChance at (860) 594-6207, reference case # 2100020051.

