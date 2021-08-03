x
Crime

Victims of HDI shooting remembered

Eight people were killed and two injured before the shooter turned gun on himself 11 years ago Tuesday
Credit: FOX61

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — Tuesday marked the 11th anniversary of the 2010 mass shooting at Hartford Distributors in Manchester, where a disgruntled employee Omar Thornton, killed eight co-workers and seriously injured two others before killing himself. 

People paid their respects to the victims in a memorial grove nearby the business. Loved ones gathered at the Hartford Distributors flag pole and then walked down to the memorial for a brief service.

See FOX61 coverage of the shootings here.

Thornton had been accused of stealing beer from the company and had been in a disciplinary hearing. When it ended, he started firing a gun he had concealed in his lunch box.

He killed eight people before killing himself.  

  • Bill Ackerman, 59, worked at the company for 20 years.
  • Bryan Cirigliano, father of two, was president of Teamsters Local 1035. he was in the meeting as Thornton's union representative in the hearing right before the shooting.
  • Francis Fazio, 57, lived in Bristol, and warned others of the shooting.
  • Louis Felder, Jr. was a supervisor at the company.
  • Victor James, a father and grandfather, would have retired at the end of the year after spending 30 years as a truck driver.
  • Edwin Kenneson Jr. was a truck driver. He had just celebrated his 32nd anniversary with his wife Kathy.
  • Craig Pepin was a truck driver at Hartford Distributors. The father of four had plans to retire and spend time with his family.
  • Doug Scruton, 56, lived in Manchester.

