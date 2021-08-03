Victims of HDI shooting remembered

MANCHESTER, Connecticut — Tuesday marked the 11th anniversary of the 2010 mass shooting at Hartford Distributors in Manchester, where a disgruntled employee Omar Thornton, killed eight co-workers and seriously injured two others before killing himself.
People paid their respects to the victims in a memorial grove nearby the business. Loved ones gathered at the Hartford Distributors flag pole and then walked down to the memorial for a brief service.
Thornton had been accused of stealing beer from the company and had been in a disciplinary hearing. When it ended, he started firing a gun he had concealed in his lunch box.
He killed eight people before killing himself.
- Bill Ackerman, 59, worked at the company for 20 years.
- Bryan Cirigliano, father of two, was president of Teamsters Local 1035. he was in the meeting as Thornton's union representative in the hearing right before the shooting.
- Francis Fazio, 57, lived in Bristol, and warned others of the shooting.
- Louis Felder, Jr. was a supervisor at the company.
- Victor James, a father and grandfather, would have retired at the end of the year after spending 30 years as a truck driver.
- Edwin Kenneson Jr. was a truck driver. He had just celebrated his 32nd anniversary with his wife Kathy.
- Craig Pepin was a truck driver at Hartford Distributors. The father of four had plans to retire and spend time with his family.
- Doug Scruton, 56, lived in Manchester.
