Video footage released by State's Attorney in connection with Waterbury officer being shot

Officials say the officer was shot during the stolen car investigation in the area of Marley Place in December.

WATERBURY, Conn — The Litchfield State's Attorney has released a video regarding an incident where a Waterbury Police Officer was shot.

On December 8, an officer was shot during a stolen car investigation near Marley Place. He was taken to the hospital and later discharged. It was later learned Officer Garrett Pagel, who has been on the force for five years, discharged his firearm and one of those rounds struck Officer Charles Mauriello in the chest. Officer Mauriello was wearing a bulletproof vest.

Later during that day, four suspects were taken into custody in connection with the incident by Connecticut State Police. They were found in the area of Oxford Airport.