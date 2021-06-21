Video shows suspect firing gun and pointing at bystanders and Springfield Police

When police arrived, the video shows Jose Montanez, 43, waving a gun as another man approaches him.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield Police released a three-minute video that shows a suspect who fired his gun and pointed his firearm at responding officers and bystanders. There were no injuries or property damage.

Police responded to a ShotSpotter activation of five gunfire rounds at 7:25 p.m. on Sunday near 100 High Street.

When police arrived, the video shows Jose Montanez, 43, waving a gun as another man approaches him. The man backs off and Montanez runs into the street still waving and pointing the gun.

At one point he drops the gun on the ground and picks it back up and continues to run down the street.

He moves out of sight of the camera. Police eventually took him into custody and charged him with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Discharging a Firearm within 500 feet of a Building

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (two counts)

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Receiving Stolen Property Less than $1,200

Disturbing the Peace

