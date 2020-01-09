Vigil held for 20-year-old homicide Ansonia woman

Officers found the victim, 20-year-old Rosalie Acquefreda, with multiple stab wounds lying in someone's front yard Sunday.

DERBY, Conn. — Shortly before 5 PM on Sunday Ansonia police responded to a call that came in as a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived they found the victim, 20-year-old Rosalie Acquefreda with multiple stab wounds lying in someone's front yard.

She was transported to Griffin Hospital where police say she succumbed to her injuries.

Monday night family and friends gathered near the Dunkin Donuts in Derby to remember her. Candles spelling out her nickname “Rose” were placed in the parking lot. Family member Tasha Sparky saying this was one of the last places people saw her “she got in the car right here this is the last place that everyone seeing her.”

Sparkey describing Rosalie as “the greatest mom” to her three-year-old and “the life of the party greatest personality the funniest girl you would ever meet she’s not supposed to be famous on TV for her death.”

Family and friends pleading with any witnesses to come forward “if anyone knows anything or seen her she was dead stabbed on the street.”

She went on to say “think if that was somebody else’s daughter mother someone’s mother and she’s 20” Sparkey went on to say.