Vigil held for Fairfield hit-and-run victim

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield Police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for the death of Marileidy Morel Araujo, 32. Araujo was struck and killed while walking her dog on July 4th.

Mari's family and friends held a vigil to honor the life of the woman who tied them together. Emotional memories were shared of the bright, young woman who was just starting the next chapter of her life.

"The biggest heartbreak for me was to find out who she was afterward," said Benjamin Urriola.

Urriola was driving by 2036 Redding Road on that Fourth of July evening when he saw Araujo lying on the side of the road.

"To lose someone like that, it’s a loss because she was an example of what we are supposed to be as human beings. We are supposed to live and love life," said Urriola.

He joined Mari’s family to remember the remarkable young woman. Mari's fiancé Danny held back tears as he spoke.

"We all had a bond and she will be with us forever," said Danny.

The retired New York State Trooper and COVID-19 survivor is still recovering from the two-month battle. He finds himself reminded of Mari in their Pennsylvania home that they just bought together

"The house is her," said Dr. Denise Fernandez, Danny's sister. "Everything was to her design. To what she wanted. It was just in the process of being furnished."

Fairfield police have taken Declan Kot, 22, of Easton into custody. The volunteer firefighter and constable is facing multiple charges including misconduct with a motor vehicle.

"You’re a farce," said Fernandez. "You have no real commitment to what you do and you have no sense of integrity, no values and you’re inhumane."

Fairfield Police believe Kot’s white Dodge Ram struck Mari outside the home she was visiting around 7:30 pm. They found a clear marker lens, likely from a side mirror and other debris on the scene. They tracked his truck through home and town surveillance to identify the vehicle. Police say Kot had his mirror replaced by the time they brought him in for questioning.

"It had some distinct things on the vehicle that we were able to look for," said Capt. Robert Kalamaras of Fairfield Police.