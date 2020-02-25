Vigil held in New Haven for teen who was shot and killed over weekend

Family members and friends say they are still in shock that they lost a loved one so soon.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Emotions running high more than 24 hours after a teenager was shot and killed.

The victim's mother and family tell FOX61 they are still trying to piece everything together.

18-year old Dashown Myers was shot to death inside unit 27 at the Quinnipiac Ridge Apartments this past Sunday.

His mother, Laquavia Jones stood with her community at a vigil and delivered one message.

"You never want death to come knocking at your door... I didn’t sleep at all...nobody could tell me this would be my baby’s end," said Jones.

Myers at one point attended Wilbur Cross High School where, according to family, played football.

FOX61 spoke with a number of people who say, “I was in shock, I had chills running through my body... my first thought was getting to his mom.”

A cousin of Myers, who didn't want to be identified said, “He was loving, he had his whole life ahead of him, he wanted to do good....

“It’s just sad We didn’t get a chance to see him accomplish his goals and dreams.”

His mother still holding on to her surviving daughter and grandson said, "This is apart of the heartbreak where innocent people begin to hurt and that’s gone be a hold we have for the rest of our lives."

Jones is calling for no retaliation in her son's murder because according to Jones it won't bring her son back.

It's unclear what exactly happened that led up to the shooting, but the family say they are trying to cope with the loss.