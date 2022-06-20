Nearly $100K stolen at Atlanta home owned by former NBA star Vince Carter: Report

No one was hurt, police said.

ATLANTA — A break-in was reported over the weekend at a home in north Atlanta owned by former NBA star and current ESPN analyst Vince Carter. Police said nearly $100,000 was swiped during the weekend burglary.

The Atlanta Police Department said in a release that officers responded just before midnight on Sunday night to a call that was made by a woman at the home.

She said she was in the home "and heard a loud noise and sounds of someone entering the home and she called police."

APD said when officers arrived a man was seen fleeing the home, but they were unable to apprehend him.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

Fulton County property records show the home, located off Northside Drive, is owned by Carter. Several specialty real estate and lifestyle news outlets also reported his purchase of the home in late 2020.

It's not clear if Carter, who played for the Atlanta Hawks for the final two seasons of his career in 2019 and 2020 before moving on to his media career, maintains any full- or part-time residence at the home.

In an update, APD said two guns and more than $16,000 was recovered later outside of the Buckhead home. According to reporting from The Associated Press, Carter told officers the recovered money was a portion of the $100,000 cash he kept in a bag in a closet.