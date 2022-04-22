The arrest happened on April 13 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia, which is west of Hampton Roads and south of Richmond.

A Rhode Island man was arrested after a Virginia state trooper allegedly found around 85 pounds of marijuana inside his pickup truck.

The incident happened on April 13 along Interstate 85 in Mecklenburg County, Virginia, which is west of the Hampton Roads region and south of Richmond.

According to the Virginia State Police (VSP), a state trooper was on a routine patrol when he saw a Chevrolet Silverado driving recklessly in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

After the trooper turned on his vehicle's emergency lights and siren, the driver of the pickup truck pulled onto the shoulder near mile marker six of the interstate.

During the traffic stop, the trooper allegedly recovered packaged marijuana concealed inside the vehicle, which measured out to 85 pounds (or around 35,590 grams).

The driver was identified as 40-year-old Joseph Cruz from Pawtucket, Rhode Island. He was charged with one felony count of transporting five or more pounds of marijuana.