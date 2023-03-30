Norwalk man used multiple accounts to bet in casino games in which he was dealer: Troopers

Echeverri admitted to investigators that he used his position to tamper with the cards and place bets on blackjack games using multiple DraftKings accounts.

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man employed as a live casino gaming operator is accused of using multiple gaming accounts to play his own game and manipulate the cards to fraudulently win.

Sebastian Echeverri, 23, of Norwalk, allegedly used three separate DraftKings accounts to participate in online games where he was also the live dealer, according to Connecticut state police.

An investigation started in January at Evolution in Fairfield. Evolution is home to online casino games within DraftKings and FanDuel, where the dealers are live on video and the players are virtual.

During the investigation, it was determined that Echeverri exploited his role as a shuffler during at least 26 different games of blackjack and defrauded at least $47,000 on his multiple DraftKings accounts.

One of Echeverri's accounts was flagged for suspicious gaming activity from around July 2022 through December 2022. Investigators discovered the flagged account was accessed through the same device Echeverri used to log into Evolution's employee portal.

Echeverri admitted to investigators on March 20 that he used his position to tamper with the cards and place "advantageous" bets on blackjack games using the three DraftKings accounts, state police said.

Echeverri turned himself in to state police on Wednesday and was charged with larceny and cheating. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 20.

Resources to manage problem gambling can be found here.

